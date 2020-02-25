Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. recently recognized Marge MacKenzie, of Felton, as Staff Person of the Quarter.

MacKenzie recently celebrated 33 years with KSI and is applauded for being a dependable, consistent leader. She provides guidance and direction to the nearly 35-person work crew expected to maintain rigorous production demands and safety expectations at Procter & Gamble Dover Wipes Company.

Whether adapting to changes in staffing or production line updates, MacKenzie keeps her focus on KSI’s mission. She is flexible, but she cares about people and goes out of her way to be helpful to others, and finds creative ways to bring out the best in those she supervises. Her familiarity with P&G, KSI and the individuals working on the crew is invaluable. As Staff Person of the Quarter, MacKenzie becomes eligible to be selected as Staff Person of the Year.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation and life enrichment services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations, in order to ensure programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.