Goldey-Beacom baseball, for the first time in its brief history, received votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association East Region Poll, the college announced Feb. 25.

The poll is voted on by selected sports information directors representing each of the three East Region conferences in NCAA Division II: the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, the East Coast Conference and the Northeast 10 Conference.

Goldey-Beacom, now in its fourth season, has made strides forward each campaign and the 2020 start is another example. The squad owns a 5-3 record that represents the best eight-game start in team annals and the squad won its first three games for the first time in program history.

A major reason has been the unit’s pitching staff, which owns a CACC-best 2.09 ERA with 54 strikeouts and just 25 walks over 64 2/3 innings. Senior Bailey Spence, of Newark, has been one of the leaders in that group, winning both of his starts with 10 strikeouts over 13 innings and a 0.69 ERA. On Feb. 24, Spence was picked the CACC Pitcher of the Week; a week earlier he was selected to the league’s Weekly Honor Roll.

Freshman Luke Taylor, of Souderton, Pennsylvania, has recorded 14 strikeouts and just three walks over 9 2/3 frames with a 1-1 record to go with a 2.79 ERA.

The offense has received a boost from sophomore Marshall Awtry, of Hockessin, who owns a .385 batting average to go with three doubles, two RBI, a .615 slugging percentage and a .529 on-base percentage. Senior Cole Collins, of Laurel, also owns a .385 batting average that includes five hits, two RBI and a .500 on-base percentage.

Senior Ivan Solis, of La Chorrera, Panama, has seven hits to go with a .304 batting average and a .448 on-base percentage.

Goldey-Beacom has a four-game series against perennial-power Millersville beginning with a doubleheader at noon Feb. 19 at Doyle Field in Hockessin.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.