The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline, will close March 1 for the benefit of threatened and endangered beachnesters and migratory shorebirds, including red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and others.

The Point’s nesting habitat on the ocean side will reopen Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Divisions of Parks & Recreation, Fish & Wildlife and Watershed Stewardship have worked together since 1990 to implement a management plan to halt the decline of beachnester and migratory shorebird populations. The Point has been closed annually since 1993.

For more, call 645-8983 or stop by the park office, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.