John M. Clayton Elementary School completed its first Latino Family Literacy Project.

Teachers from John M. Clayton joined forces with volunteers from the Indian River High School Leo Club and Educators Rising to provide a six-week literacy program for families. Each week, students received homework help and participated in extracurricular activities while their parents also participated in class. Every lesson focused on bilingual literature that encouraged parents to establish or reinforce a reading routine at home, as well as learn English.

The Latino Family Literacy Project builds a home-to-school connection and empowers parents to build vocabulary and literacy skills for their children in both English and Spanish. The materials for the program were purchased with support from donors through DonorsChoose, including a large donation from Kim Brasure, of Wellness by the Sea. The program was successfully implemented with local support from SoDEL Concepts, Millville Boardwalk Lighthouse Beach Golf, Lord’s Landscaping, One Coastal and supportive teachers throughout the Indian River School District.