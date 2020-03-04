The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare announced Quincey Book, a senior nursing student from Felton, and Adam Scott, a first-year nursing student from Milton, are the recipients of the inaugural Edna W. Wyatt Scholarship.

The Edna W. Wyatt Scholarship Endowment was created by Mr. and Mrs. G. Edward Wyatt, Jr. in memory of Ed’s mother, a 1930 alumna of the Beebe School of Nursing. It is awarded to a second semester first year student and or a senior student who has demonstrated continued academic excellence. The scholarship is managed through Beebe Medical Foundation.

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare is the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware and is accredited by The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The diploma in Professional Nursing is awarded at the completion of the curriculum, qualifying graduates to be eligible for National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as a registered nurse. Beebe graduates consistently have high NCLEX pass rates.

The School of Nursing graduating class of 2019 recently achieved a pass rate of 100% and the school was named the No. 1 nursing school in Delaware by registerednursing.org.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/school-nursing.