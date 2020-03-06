Johnny had to be shaved so he's keeping warm in comfy sweaters.

Even the best shelter is no place for a 15-year-old cat.

Johnny lost his lifelong home when his owner had to move to a place he couldn’t go. He was surrendered to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Understandably, Johnny's a bit depressed, but lights up when given attention.

"He’s a longhair - came in really matted and had to be shaved down," said Linda Torelli of the Brandywine Valley SPCA. "He doesn’t have much fur at the moment, so those keep him warm. He has his own wardrobe."



Johnny is a wonderful companion who just needs the chance to get his paws back under him again. He loves a good petting session, and he’ll make you laugh with short bursts of play.

Do you have room in your heart and home for this sweet boy? Meet Johnny at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown campus.