41-year-old man in stable condition

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting at a Seaford bar and package store.

Troopers were dispatched to The Woodshed, located at 22588 Bridgeville Highway, for a shooting incident at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6. A 41-year-old man had been shot following an altercation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. There were no other reported injuries as a result of the incident and no suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Archer of the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.