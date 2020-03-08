Lecture series also features Delaware's first African American general

Delaware’s first African American general and a former Tuskegee Airman will speak on the history and legacy of the Tuskegee experience at the Delaware Military Museum, First Regiment Road, Pike Creek, on Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m.

Part of the Delaware Military Museum’s Major General William Duncan Memorial Lectures program will be about the “Tuskegee Experience” during World War II.

The United States’ first African American military aviators, the Tuskegee Airmen will be remembered in this presentation designed to tell their story and reveal the significance of their achievements.

This program will also include information about Delaware’s contribution to this legacy and the achievements of other African-American warriors and civilian aviators who preceded the “Tuskegee Experience.”

For more information, visit delawaremilitarymuseum.org, or call Kennard Wiggins at 443-553-6314.

Speakers

Gen. Talbert

Ernest G. Talbert, a combat veteran of Desert Storm and a command pilot with over 6,500 flying hours, retired from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of Brigadier General.

Talbert was the first African American general in the over 360-year history of the Delaware National Guard.

In 2012, he was inducted into the Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame. In 2018 he was enshrined in the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals’ Pioneer Hall of Fame.

Airman Richardson

Eugene Richardson is a documented, original Tuskegee Airman. Richardson became interested in flight as a young boy in 1930 when his father and a friend took him along to see the Colored Air Circus, a group of black aviators performing an airshow in Mansfield, Ohio.

He joined the Army Air Corps to become a pilot. He passed the test and a few months later at the age of 18, he was sent to Keesler Field in Mississippi for three months of basic training.

From Keesler, he went to Tuskegee Army Air Field for 40 weeks of training. Richardson learned to fly P-40s and P-47 aircraft. The war ended in the European Theater just two months later so he never saw any combat.