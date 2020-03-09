30-year-old Robert L. Barger Jr., of Delmar, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar man on multiple charges of motor vehicle theft, commercial burglaries and more.

The investigation found the first incident occurred Thursday, March 3, when a burglary occurred at Bi-Rite Auto Sales at 24770 Sussex Highway in Seaford. Someone had forced entry into the business by using a pry tool on a back window. Items stolen included money, electronics and two sets of keys. According to police, during the burglary, the suspect removed clothing that was covering his face to eat a container of ice cream he found in a freezer.

At Bi-Rite Sunday, March 8, two motor vehicles were stolen from the car lot, a 2008 Ford F-350 and a 2005 Ford F-150. The F-150 was located in the rear parking lot of a nearby liquor store and returned to Bi-Rite.

Detectives received information the suspect was last seen hanging out in the stolen black Ford F350 in the parking lot of the Laurel Food Lion. The Laurel Police Department responded to the parking lot and found 30-year-old Robert L. Barger Jr. in the stolen truck. He was taken into custody without incident.

Barger was arrested Feb. 8 for similar crimes.

Barger was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicles, two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and two counts of theft. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $21,500 cash bond.