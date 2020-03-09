“HONK!” at St. Thomas More Academy

The Midnight Dreary Players of Saint Thomas More Academy invite the community to come on down to the farm for their production of “HONK! A musical tale of the Ugly Duckling.”

Performances will be Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m, Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at Saint Thomas More Academy, 133 Thomas More Drive, Magnolia.

Written by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, "HONK!" is the story of Ugly, whose odd, gawky looks incite prejudice from his family and neighbors.

Separated from the farm and pursued by a hungry cat, Ugly goes on a rollicking and harrowing journey to discover his true beauty and destiny. With themes of acceptance and anti-bullying, the show is funny and deeply moving, director Kevin Thomas said.

The cast of HONK! includes 16 Saint Thomas More Academy and Holy Cross School students from third through twelfth grade. True to the original production, many of the students will be playing multiple roles.

“Since we have such a small school and cast, it was a perfect show to pick for our school,” Thomas said. Unlike the junior version of the musical, the actors will not be dressed as ducks, but instead give the illusion of being animals through everyday clothing.

They will be accompanied by a live orchestra composed of seven students and community musicians. The students and parent volunteers help with every aspect of the production, including a large set. The audience can expect creative set and production design, including an underwater scene.

Buy tickets in advance online at https://www.saintmore.org/midnight-dreary-players or at the St. Thomas More Academy school office. Advance tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets bought at the door are $15 for adults and $12 for students.

For more information call (302) 697-8100 or email drama@saintmore.org