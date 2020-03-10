Dover police arrested a man for driving drunk, other charges

Dover police arrested Jaray Harris, 40, on DUI and drug charges after a car chase in downtown Dover March 9.

Officers pulled a car over for a moving violation in the area of Loockerman Street and Governors Avenue at 10:56 p.m. When they talked to the driver, Jaray Harris, they smelled a strong odor of alcohol and suspected that he was intoxicated.

When they asked Harris to get out of the car for sobriety tests, he refused and drove away. Harris' car had minor damage after he struck a curb in the area of Loockerman Street and Jerusalem Way. He continued to drive to Lincoln Street and into a dead-end.

He then fled on foot but was shortly apprehended by police. He was in possession of 58.1 grams of PCP.

There were no other damages or injuries besides the damage to the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

Police said Harris was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $41,800 secured bond for possession with intent to deliver PCP, possession of PCP, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, failure to stop on police command and multiple traffic violations.