The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will hold their annual flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 at the Officers’ Club, also known as Youth Camp 3, in Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.

This annual fundraiser began in 2004, and features many items. Bicycles are a highlight this year; adult and children’s bikes were donated to FOCHSP by members, businesses and others.

The event will also include a traditional bake sale, raffle and snacks from the Friends Café.

The usual array of Friends’ merchandise will include some bargain priced clearance items. FOCHSP members receive a 10% discount on all merchandise, including clearance items. Credit and debit cards are accepted.

Clean, usable items may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 to the Officers’ Club. All donations are welcome except for clothing items, including shoes, magazines, and outdated textbooks, such as computer software guides, dictionaries and encyclopedias.

For more, visit friendsofcapehenlopen.org, email fochsp@gmail.com or call 858-6127.