Delaware residents may preorder environmentally beneficial compost bins and rain barrels at discount prices during an online sale in May.

Made available by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances, in conjunction with the Division of Watershed Stewardship, advance purchases must be made for both items at enviroworld.us/delaware before the deadlines listed below:

— Kent County: May 3 pre-order deadline. Pickup: Saturday, May 9. DNREC Offices, 155 Commerce Way, Suite B, Dover. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., pickup at rear door at location.

— New Castle County. May 10 pre-order deadline. Pickup: Saturday, May 16. DNREC Offices, 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. pickup at rear door at location.

— Sussex County: May 31 pre-order deadline. Pickup: Saturday, June 6. DNREC Lewes Field Facility, 901 Pilottown Road.

The FreeGarden Earth compost bins, offered through DNREC for $50 each, are made from recycled materials and require no assembly. Compost bins have features that enhance the decomposition process and help make composting more efficient. These compact units transform food scraps and yard waste into a nutrient-rich soil amendment that replaces traditional fertilizers to produce healthier plants and vegetables in home gardens.

The 55-gallon “FreeGarden Rain,” available at $60 each, or about half the retail price, are easy to move, install and use. They come with an insect resistant stainless-steel screen, three additional spigot mounting locations, as well as a childproof lid and square shape ideal for flush-to-wall and corner installations.

Rain barrels collect and store the water from roofs and downspouts for future uses such as watering lawns, gardens and house plants; cleaning off gardening tools; and washing cars. Rain barrels help to lower water bills, particularly in the summer months by collecting free water each year. Rain barrels play an important role in protecting water resources by collecting the stormwater runoff from homes before it reaches streams and rivers.

Compost bins and rain barrels must be picked up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the chosen location and only those items ordered will be available. Buyers should note that no additional bins, barrels, or accessories will be sold at the pickup locations.

For more on composting, visit bit.ly/3cVupdJ, email donald.long@delaware.gov or call 739-9403.

For more on DNREC’s nonpoint source program, visit bit.ly/2UaFcrV, email philip.miller@delaware.gov or call 608-5468.