Out of caution and to ensure the safety and well-being of the community, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital has chosen to cancel its Heart of Good Health fair scheduled for March 21 at Laurel High School.

“As we work through constantly changing COVID-19 recommendations and precautions to do our best to protect our friends and neighbors, we are canceling this event,” said Sharon Harrington, strategic communications director for Nanticoke. “We are unsure at this time if the event will be rescheduled; but if rescheduling it is not possible, we hope to see everyone in 2021.”