A Dover man was arrested March 3 on multiple poaching and criminal charges following an investigation by DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

An officer responded when someone in a pickup truck fired a gun toward hunters who were in a field amidst snow goose decoys near Smyrna Feb. 15. The truck from which the shot was fired was later seen driving through and making ruts in the field where the goose hunters were.

Ryan Permelia, 28, was charged with one count each of hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting snow goose without required conservation order season permit, possession of prohibited lead shot while hunting migratory waterfowl, carrying an unlawfully loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, reckless endangering first degree, criminal mischief under $1,000, and criminal trespass third degree. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance, pending a future court appearance in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

The investigation is continuing as officers seek the identity of two persons of interest who were passengers in Permelia’s vehicle at the time of the incident. Anyone with information should contact Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Officer Cpl. Nathan Rust by emailing nathan.rust@delaware.gov.