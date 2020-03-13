No one was at home at the time of the fire in the 300 block of Lake Drive

No one was hurt in a Smyrna house fire this morning.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio said the blaze was reported shortly before 8 a.m., in a one-story home in the 300 block of Lake Drive.

Firefighters from Citizens' Hose Company arrived and saw smoke pouring from the home.

Chionchio said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in a faulty cell phone charger in a first-floor bedroom.

No one was home when the fire was discovered. There were no reported injuries. Smoke alarms throughout the home operated.

Damage was estimated at $25,000, Chionchio said.