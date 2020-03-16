U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice announced the agency awarded $389,354 to support two homeless housing and service programs in Delaware.

This funding is in addition to the $7,825,678 to support 27 programs awarded earlier this year. The Continuum of Care grants provide needed housing and support services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness throughout the First State. A complete list of Delaware’s homeless projects awarded funding is available at bit.ly/38TP0Mf.

Nationally, HUD awarded more than $118 million in Continuum of Care grants providing additional funding to the $2.2 billion in grants announced earlier this year to support thousands of local programs working towards addressing the needs of homeless individuals and families.

“As one of only three states in the nation to have effectively ended Veteran homelessness, Delaware has always been a leader in this area,” said DeFelice. “So, it was surprising that the number of people experiencing homelessness increased last year. The good news is this year we turned the tide. For Delaware’s CoCs to find the total number of persons experiencing homelessness declined by nearly 15%, it is evident their work is making a difference.”

For more, visit hud.gov.