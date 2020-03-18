Beebe Healthcare recognized Richard Giorgilli, patient services representative at Beebe Gastroenterology, as the February 2020 LOVE — Living Our Values Everyday — Letter Award recipient.

Giorgilli was recognized for going above and beyond for a patient who arrived for her appointment via taxi and thought the driver would wait for her; when she completed her appointment around 6:30 p.m., the taxi was gone.

“Although the office was closing, Richard volunteered to sit with the patient in our office until the taxi arrived which ended up being 8 p.m.,” said Cheryl Wilkerson and Margaret Coulter wrote in Richard’s LOVE Letter. “Richard went above and beyond for this patient and we wanted to thank him for his unselfishness on the cold winter evening. He displayed amazing teamwork and kept the patient safe and warm.”

His nominators said Giorgilli demonstrates many of the Beebe values, including “achieve amazing accomplishments through exceptional teamwork” and “build trusting relationships with compassion and kindness.”

Employees selected for the award receive parking space in the parking garage for one month, a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich, 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise, the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare,” a letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team, their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition.