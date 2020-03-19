Man who exposed himself, stopping for a selfie in the process, is captured on home surveillance camera

New Castle County Police are looking for a man who flashed his genitals on a front porch in Newark.

According to a release, On Wednesday, March 18, patrol officers from the New Castle County Police were sent out on a call to Avignon Drive, in the community of Frenchtown Woods in Newark, in reference to a report of indecent exposure.

Police said the unidentified man approached the home, exposed himself, and – judging by the photos captured by the home’s security cam – stopped long enough to take a selfie.

He also appears to look right into the surveillance camera’s lens, according to the photos.

The subject then fled the area in an unknown vehicle, although it may have possibly been a light-colored Toyota Camry or similar vehicle.

Anyone able to identify the person in the picture, or with any information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact Det. Jon Adams at 302-395-2741 or Jonathon.adams@newcastlede.gov, or call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.