Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on March 22 to discuss the negotiations on a third COVID-19 relief package.

“The piece of it I've worked hardest on is small business lending,” said Coons. “That's actually done very well. There's been broad agreement between the Republicans and Democrats who have led negotiations on that part of the bill, which could put as much as $350 billion in quick, short-term help for both for-profit and nonprofit businesses that employ fewer than 500 people. I'm optimistic about that part.”

“But what I understand about the bill as a whole, there are still big problems: not enough support for the front-line public health workers in states and counties — the nurses and orderlies, the paramedics and physicians provide so much assistance through our public health systems, in particular hospitals often run by county governments,” said Coons. “There's not enough in this for child care, for example, or for other support for workers who are going to be displaced, or have already been displaced. We're going to see record unemployment filings in the next couple of weeks and folks need to know that we here in the federal government are putting down the tools of partisan bickering and picking up the tools of national purpose.”

Full audio and video are available at bit.ly/3dlrj2L.