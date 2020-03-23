The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce announced it will host its seventh annual car show on May 31 at Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park, on the corner of Cathell and Racetrack roads in Ocean Pines, Maryland.

There will be several food and business vendors as well as music and a live radio remote.

The show will begin at 11 a.m. and trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m., in categories including classic, antique, hot rod, modern, customs, Jeep and people’s choice.

Registration is $20 advance at oceanpineschamber.org; $25 day-of, beginning at 10 a.m. All cars must be registered by noon to participate in the show.

For car show or vendor registration information, call 410-641-5306 or visit oceanpineschamber.org.