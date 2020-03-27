The Delaware Department of Transportation announced motorists should anticipate daytime lane closures on U.S. 113 north- and southbound at Wood Branch Road, Georgetown, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, March 30 through April 9, for paving of the southbound turn lane at Wood Branch Road.

After the paving is completed, the contractor will be placing topsoil, seeding and mulch at the median between U.S. 113 northbound/southbound lanes.

The daytime lane closures will enable the contractor to use less shifts for this project and provide a safer environment for the workers and traveling public.

After the work is finished in this area, Alms House Road will be closed for the removal of the existing island. The island will be replaced and provide a wider turning radius onto Alms House Road. Detour signage will be posted for motorists. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of April.

Variable message boards will be posted of the upcoming lane closures.