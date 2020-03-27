Living Grace Worship Cathedral started a monthly service to give free household essentials.

Living Grace Worship Cathedral has started a monthly service, MOT Community Giveaway, offering free items to families in need, donated by local vendors.

The next giveaway is Saturday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, 100 W. Green St., Middletown.

Bishop Jeffery J. Broughton Sr. said items include clothes, electronics, appliances, toys and more, depending on what is donated.

All items are first come first serve.