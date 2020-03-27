In partnership with Delaware business leaders Richard Piendak and Dave Tiberi, ChristianaCare will open a second public donation center for supplies at the Westown Movie Complex, 150 Commerce Drive, Middletown.

The donation center, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, offers a location for Delawareans in Southern New Castle County to donate supplies for use by health care workers.

Needed, unused items include all types of unused protective face masks, especially N95 masks; protective suits and medical scrubs; goggles, safety glasses and face shields; cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes; medical gloves; digital and disposable thermometers; hand sanitizers; and disposable stethoscopes.

To donate iPads, clear the security and data first; follow the instructions to clear security and data at support.apple.com/en-us/HT201351.

ChristianaCare is requesting donations of these items from businesses or community members who have supplies that they do not currently need. Members of the community are not being asked to purchase new items for donation. Details on ways to contribute are available at christianacare.org/donors/covid.

To keep volunteers and donors safe, people who bring donations are asked to pack the items into the trunk of their car and pull into the donation line. They also are asked to leave windows up and to not get out of their car. A volunteer will unload the items.

People at the site are advised to practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet apart. Anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms should not come to a donation site.

Additional donation centers are being planned, and information will be released as details become available.

This new donation site continues the effort that began March 25 at 110 W. Market St. in Newport. The Newport donation site will be open for donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.

In its first day, the donation center received 1,094 protective eyewear items, 494 boxes of medical gloves, 375 N95 masks, 268 coveralls, 89 tubs of disinfectant wipes, 52 surgical vests, 50 boxes of masks, 35 disposable lab coats, 25 liters of hand sanitizer, two alcohol prep cases and two Lysol wipe containers.

“We are grateful to our community for the support, generosity and love that they have extended to our health care workers,” said Erin Booker, vice president of Community Health and Engagement at ChristianaCare. “ChristianaCare is meeting the needs of our caregivers and our community related to Coronavirus COVID-19, and we continue to work around the clock to ensure our caregivers have the supplies that they will need. These contributions are incredibly helpful.”

The giving effort was started by Piendak and Tiberi, in partnership with ChristianaCare, with support from ABC Delaware, BGE, Delaware Bio, Delmarva Power and Pepco Holdings. Many organizations and individuals have already contributed.

For more, visit christianacare.org.