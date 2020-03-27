The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents more than 250,000 meatpacking and food processing workers, announced on March 26 agreements the union reached to increase pay and benefits for Delaware workers with Kraft Heinz in Dover.

The boost to pay and benefits represents a strong investment in these workers who are essential to protecting the U.S. food supply chain during the coronavirus outbreak. The increased pay and benefits will support more than 40,000 workers nationwide.

“After talks between America’s leading food companies and UFCW, the union representing more than 250,000 meatpacking and food processing workers, we are proud to support additional and critical pay and benefit increases for these workers who are essential to America’s food supply,” said UFCW International President Marc Perrone in a statement. “These wage and benefit increases will not only protect the health and welfare of these hard-working men and women, they will help ensure all of America’s families have the food they need to overcome the public health crisis our nation faces.”

"What these companies did shows real leadership,” continued Perrone. “They worked together with our union family and they recognized the incredible hard work and sacrifices that our members and all meatpacking and food processing workers are making every single day. At a time of such national crisis, where food is so vital, we hope that this sends a message to every company in these industries — union and non-union — that it is time for every employer to do more to protect our food supply and the hardworking men and women keeping our communities stable and families fed.”

UFCW reached the following agreements to support meatpacking and food processing workers:

— Pilgrim’s Pride: Employees will get $300 in bonuses, with $100 paid now and $200 in May. Pilgrim’s Pride is the first poultry company to offer worker bonuses during the coronavirus outbreak.

— Conagra Foods: Employees will receive a $500 bonus on April 3.

— Seaboard Triumph, Triumph Foods, Seaboard Foods: Employees will be paid an extra $100/week from March 30 to April 26, will have access to two weeks of paid leave for coronavirus-related absences, along with waived copays for coronavirus testing and treatment.

— Olymel: Employees will receive a $2 per hour pay increase starting March 23.

— Smuckers Foods: Employees will receive a $1,500 bonus in recognition of their hard work during the outbreak.

— Cargill: Employees will receive a $2 per hour pay increase in effect between March 23 and May 5. Cargill will also strengthen worker safeguards with increased spacing in factory floor work areas, waive co-pays for coronavirus testing and treatment, and the ability to take time off for any coronavirus-related absences.

— Danone North America: Employees will receive a 15 percent pay increase and 80 hours of additional paid leave for coronavirus-related absences.

— Kraft Heinz: Employees who are required to quarantine will receive short-term disability benefits with waived waiting periods, waiver of copays for coronavirus medical care, and $100 weekly childcare subsidy for workers in districts where schools have closed.

— Pepsi: Employees will receive an additional 2 weeks paid leave for coronavirus-related absences and childcare assistance equal to at least two-thirds of their pay for up to 12 weeks or a $100 daily reimbursement if they have children enrolled in closed schools.

— Hormel: Employees are receiving a $300 bonus for working during this time frame.

— JBS: Employees who are UFCW members will receive a $600 bonus on May 15th.

— Maple Leaf Foods: Employees will receive additional $80 per week in premium pay.

— Campbell’s Soup: Employees will receive a $2 per hour pay increase during the outbreak.

— National Beef: Employees are receiving a $2 per hour pay increase between March 16 through May 10, 2 weeks paid leave if they are required to quarantine, waiver of copays for coronavirus medical care, and the ability to take time off for any coronavirus-related absences.

The UFCW represents 1.3 million professionals and their families in healthcare, grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, retail shops and other industries, with members serving communities in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more, visit ufcw.org.