29-year-old Keon D. Hopkins and 40-year-old Megan L. Bedo arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two people from Millsboro after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, March 27, as a trooper was traveling eastbound on Route (Lewes-Georgetown Highway), approaching the Route 30 (Gravel Hill Road) intersection. According to police, 29-year-old Keon D. Hopkins was driving a Chrysler 200 north on Route 30 when he passed a yield sign at a high rate of speed and crossed into the path of the trooper’s fully marked vehicle. The trooper was able to hit the brakes to avoid a collision.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with Hopkins and a passenger, 40-year-old Megan L. Bedo, who is the registered owner of the vehicle. The trooper detected an odor of marijuana.

Hopkins did not have a valid license and was found in possession of marijuana on his person. Bedo was found in possession of cocaine, which she was allegedly observed attempting to hide on her person. Additional marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

In total, police found 13.49 grams of marijuana, 39.29 grams of cocaine, nine alprazolam pills and drug paraphernalia. Both Hopkins and Bedo were taken into custody without incident.

Hopkins was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic offenses. He was later released on $20,403 unsecured bond.

Bedo was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence - evidence suppression. She was later released on $22,401 unsecured bond.