Thirty-one patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals, while nine people diagnosed with the virus have recovered, according to the Division of Public Health.

UPDATE, March 28 at 7:55 p.m.

The Division of Public Health announced this evening that a total five Delawareans have died from COVID-19.

The most recent deaths involve a 76-year-old man from New Castle County who was not hospitalized, a 74-year-old Kent County man who was hospitalized and a 77-year-old Kent County man who was hospitalized. All three had underlying health conditions.

The source of exposure for these cases is not confirmed. To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals who passed away.

TOTAL CASES RISE TO 214

There have been 214 total laboratory-confirmed cases in the state since March 11. This includes 49 additional cases since Friday.

Of the Delawareans diagnosed, 130 are from New Castle County, 25 are from Kent County, and 59 are from Sussex County.

The total number of positive cases represents a cumulative total of cases, including individuals who are currently ill, and those who are considered recovered.

Nine Delaware residents have recovered from COVID-19. Patients are considered fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms (three days after symptoms resolve, they are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice extreme social distancing for the remaining four days).

Of the 214 cases, 105 are male and 109 are female. The individuals range in age from 1 to 90. Thirty-one individuals are currently hospitalized, eight are critically ill.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals. DPH cannot confirm specific information even if other entities choose to make their own announcements.

The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state. In an effort to provide more demographic information to the public, additional information has been incorporated into Delaware’s data dashboard located at de.gov/coronavirus.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER WITH SOME EXCEPTIONS

Through the governor’s State of Emergency, Delawareans are to stay home, except if your business has been deemed essential. The governor’s order does allow Delawareans to leave home to buy food, see a doctor, pick up a prescription or other activities essential to their health. If you are sick with any symptoms, stay home. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

SYMPTOMS AND TESTING

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. This includes people 60 years of age and older; people with serious chronic health conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, heart disease; or those who are immunocompromised.

For individuals who are sick, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps. DPH urges individuals who are sick, even with mild symptoms that would be present with a cold or flu, to stay home to help prevent the spread of illness to others.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

* * * * *

ORIGINAL REPORT, March 28 at 1:58 p.m.

This afternoon the Division of Public Health reported a third Delaware resident with the coronavirus has died, and the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 200.

"Sadly, we are reporting the third coronavirus-related death in Delaware, a 76-year-old male from New Castle County who had underlying health conditions," DPH said on Twitter.

The first Delaware resident who died was a 66-year-old man from Sussex County who died in a hospital in another state.

The second death was an 86-year-old man who was a resident of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark. He had underlying medical conditions.

CASES RISE TO 213

Delaware’s coronavirus cases have risen to 213, with 129 in New Castle County, 25 in Kent and 59 in Sussex. The total is up from 165 cases reported by DPH yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Thirty patients are hospitalized.

Nine people diagnosed with the virus have recovered, DPH said.