Drop off items at Delaware Tech or Weis Markets

Two drop-off sites have been established in Sussex County for those wishing to donate medical supplies to local hospitals and first responders.

In Georgetown, various legislators, businesses and nonprofits have organized to collect supplies Apr. 2, 3 and 4, from 12 to 6 p.m., at Delaware Technical and Community College. Contributors are instructed to pull into the parking lot by the baseball field, off Seashore Highway, and remain in their vehicles. Staff will collect the items, which will be distributed by need and availability to police, fire and EMS agencies, as well as to medical facilities throughout Sussex County.

All items must be new and fall into these categories:

All types of unused protective face masks, especially N95 masks Protective suits and medical scrubs Goggles, safety glasses and face shields Cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes Medical gloves Hand sanitizer

Optionally, donated items can be collected by first responders at the donator's request. For donation pick-up, contact the Sussex EMS Office at (302) 854-5050.

In Lewes, eBrightHealth ACO is hosting a drop-off site at Weis Markets to benefit Beebe Healthcare. That event will take place Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2, 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the east side of Weis, facing Old Orchard Road. Weis Markets is located at 17232 North Village Main Boulevard in Lewes.

Those who wish to donate items on the supply list should have the items in their trunk. Drive up to the drop-off location and stay in your car. Open your trunk when directed and a volunteer will remove the items for you. A second volunteer will collect your name and information so that you can be thanked for your donation.

Supplies requested:

Unused face and surgical masks, especially N95 masks Eye protectors: safety goggles, safety glasses, clear face shields Surgical and medical gloves Medical garb, suits, scrubs and isolation gowns Cleaning and sanitizer solutions (such as alcohol wipes/pads, bleach wipes, sanitizing wipes) Hand sanitizer, including hand sanitizer bottles/pumps/spray bottles Brown paper bags and lunch bags Alternative respirators that OSHA has given permission to use in healthcare settings during this historic pandemic.

All people at the site are advised to practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet apart. Anyone who is feeling sick should not come to the donation sites. For more information visit https://donatede.org.

If you have a large quantity of items to donate or if you are unable to make it to the Lewes donation site, fill out the online donation form.