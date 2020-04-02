The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware Division of Public Health have cancelled the potassium iodide distribution event previously scheduled for April 2 due to the ongoing response to the coronavirus.

DEMA maintains a stockpile of KI for distribution in the unlikely event that they are required. The next distribution event is scheduled for Oct. 1.

KI is distributed to people living within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone of Salem-Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. Delaware residents living within the zone received notification of the distribution via U.S. mail. In the event of a radiation emergency, state and local officials will inform the public through an Emergency Alert System message via local radio stations with instructions on how affected residents should react, directions to evacuation routes and emergency reception centers, when to take the KI tablets and how they can be obtained if required.

For more, call 659-3362.