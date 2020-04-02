The fire is under control, Dover Fire Department said.

UPDATE: Thursday, April 2 at 3:45 p.m.

The fire displaced all 24 apartment units, said Dover Fire Marshal Jason Osika. The City of Dover Fire Marshal’s office determined the cause to be accidental.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Thursday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Dover Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at Baytree Apartments where 24 units were affected Thursday, April 2.

The department said the fire is under control, and the trucks were returning by 1:50 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is available.