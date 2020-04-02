Horizon Philanthropic announced March 31 it is expanding its portfolio of services to assist Sussex County nonprofits weather the current health and financial crises.

“Because some organizations may experience staffing shortages in critical areas, we are offering four categories of back-office support at affordable rates,” said Michael Rawl, Horizon principal.

Those services include organizational management, accounting, fund development, and communications; a more specific description can be found at horizonphilanthropic.com.

Horizon Philanthropic has provided a range of support to regional nonprofits for more than 20 years. Its clients include charities from local museums, libraries and schools to fire stations, animal shelters, senior centers and foundations.

Horizon currently manages the operations of the Greater Lewes Foundation, and staff associates oversee the Sussex County Land Trust and the Fort Miles Historical Association.

During its existence, Horizon has helped regional charities attract more than $110 million in grants. In 2016, Horizon established a sister corporation, Horizon Construction Services, to help its clients carry out construction and renovation projects at significant savings.

Prior to forming Horizon, Rawl was president of a number of private, corporate and community foundations across the mid-Atlantic.

Nonprofit staff and board members interested in discussing outsourcing options are encouraged to call 644-0107 or email tcolegrove@horizonphilanthropic.org.