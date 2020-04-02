Luna's 'pizza challenge' fires up community spirit during stay-at-home order

A social media challenge is giving Middletown residents a new way to pass the time, while encouraging small businesses to help other small businesses.

Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill started a “pizza challenge” last month to give community members an activity to do while the governor’s stay-at-home order is in effect.

People can buy a pizza kit and share a photo or video of their children or friends making the pizza on social media. One winner is chosen randomly from posts that tagged Luna’s.

Rob Dawes, co-owner of the predominantly dine-in pizzeria, said they started selling the kits to adjust their business to more take-out orders. When they started selling hundreds, they decided to turn it into a social media challenge.

“We thought it would be a good idea to mix things up a bit and put together pizza kits,” he said. “We thought it would give families an opportunity to have some fun, while being stuck at home all day. It really took off.”

By April 2, he said the restaurant sold nearly 1,000 kits. The challenge started March 21 and the first round ended March 26. The winner received a $100 gift card to Luna’s.

Once other Middletown small businesses saw the success of the first drawing, they decided to jump in to help.

Six businesses from around town donated either a $50 or $100 gift card for the second round.

“They saw what we were doing, trying to stay open, keeping business flowing. They wanted to contribute, as well. It’s good small businesses are supporting small businesses,” Dawes said. “The community is helping. We are all pulling together to make sure small businesses are staying open.”

Over $500 in prizes in next round

For the second round, more than $500 is up for grabs. Dawes said the winner of the next drawing will received $500 worth of gift cards: $100 for Luna’s and either $50 or $100 for Empire Wine & Spirit, Nicksquisite Auto Detailing, E&J Window Tint, El Azteca Mexican Restaurant, Playa Bowls, Extreme Promotions and Elements Beauty Supply & Salon.

The second round started April 1 and will end April 11.

He said this is more than about helping his business. The Italian grill owner said all businesses are helping each other with any promotions, challenges or initiatives they are doing.

Rishi Sharma, owner of Empire Wine & Spirits, said his business is collecting gift cards and making face masks to give to hospital staffers and first responders. Luna’s donated a gift card to them.

Sharma, whose liquor store gave a $50 gift card for the pizza challenge, said small business owners helping other small business owners is how they all get through this difficult time.

“Because that’s how society works,” he said. “I understand as an individual that as a business, we can do more than only as an individual.”

Dawes isn’t sure if Luna’s will do another round, but he is happy with how the community has rallied around its hometown businesses.

“The community support has blown us away,” he said.