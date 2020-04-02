See the IRS.gov/coronavirus website. UPDATE: The extra paperwork step has been eliminated.

UPDATE:

4/2/20 - After hearing from members of Congress, who were hearing from voters that the "extra filing" was a very bad idea, Trump administration officials changed course.

See https://www.doverpost.com/zz/news/20200402/treasury-backs-off-requirement-that-social-security-recipients-others-take-extra-step-to-get-1200-checks

===

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced March 30 that distribution of economic effect payments will begin in the next three weeks and will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people. However, some seniors and others who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment.

Who is eligible?

Tax filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000/$150,000 thresholds. Single filers with income exceeding $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers with no children are not eligible.

Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive a payment up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples. Parents receive $500 for each qualifying child.

How will the IRS know where to send my payment?

The vast majority of people do not need to take any action. The IRS will calculate and automatically send the payment.

For people who have filed their 2019 tax returns, the IRS will use this to calculate the amount. For those who have not yet filed for 2019, the IRS will use their 2018 tax filing. The economic affect payment will be deposited directly into the same bank account on the return.

The IRS does not have my direct deposit information. What can I do?

In the coming weeks, Treasury plans to develop a web-based portal for individuals to provide banking information to the IRS, so that individuals can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.

I am not typically required to file a tax return. Can I still receive my payment?

Yes. People who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return. Low-income taxpayers, senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and individuals with disabilities who are otherwise not required to file a tax return will not owe tax.

How can I file the tax return needed to receive my payment?

IRS.gov/coronavirus will soon provide information instructing people in these groups on how to file a 2019 tax return with simple, but necessary, information including their filing status, number of dependents and direct deposit bank account information.

I have not filed for 2018 or 2019. Can I still receive payment?

Yes. The IRS urges anyone with a tax filing obligation who has not yet filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 to file as soon as they can to receive a payment. Taxpayers should include direct deposit banking information on the return.

I need to file a tax return. How long are the payments available?

For those concerned about visiting a tax professional or local community organization in person to get help with a tax return, these payments will be available throughout the rest of 2020.

Where can I get more information?

The IRS will post all key information on IRS.gov/coronavirus as soon as it becomes available.

The IRS has a reduced staff in many of its offices but remains committed to helping eligible individuals receive their payments expeditiously. Check for updated information on IRS.gov/coronavirus rather than calling IRS assistors who are helping process 2019 returns.



