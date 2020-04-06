The Delaware Division of Public Health began on April 6 a new collaboration with the United Way of Delaware to increase call center services, and will now divide calls in a new way.

— Social service, essential business, unemployment or stay at home-related calls, including inquiries about food assistance, housing or utility assistance, etc., should now go to Delaware 211, 800-560-3372 or by texting the ZIP code to 898-211. Delaware 211 has increased its hours, added operators and now is available seven days a week.

— Medical and testing calls should continue to come to DPH's Call Center at 866-408-1899 or 711 for people with a hearing impairment. The call center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware long-term care facility with questions or concerns to email dph_pac@delaware.gov or call 866-408-1899, ext. 2.

Widespread community transmission is occurring throughout the state, which means COVID-19 is actively circulating in the community. Those with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue or digestive symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite should stay home. If essential supplies are needed, ask someone to go to the store.

Those who think they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, should make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions, including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment, might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites requires a physician’s order or prescription to be tested; Bayhealth patients will be prescreened via phone without needing to see a provider first. These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call 866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with medical- or testing-related questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Questions can also be submitted by email at dphcall@delaware.gov.

DPH will update the public as more information becomes available.

For more, visit de.gov/coronavirus.