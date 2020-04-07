Similar to college signing days for athletes, the next generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics students in Delaware will sign a letter of intent to pursue a two- or four-year degree in the STEM field after high school.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this traditionally in-person ceremony will be held as a virtual event at 10:30 a.m. April 14; view the livestream at bit.ly/2xaI0xz.

The event will feature personal videos and photos from each of the students signing their letter of intent, as well as keynote remarks from Sen. Chris Coons, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and executives from Boeing and FAME Inc. The event is expected to last approximately one hour.

Students applied to be a part of STEM Signing Day through Tallo, an online platform that connects talent with opportunities. The 20 students who will sign with major colleges and universities were chosen based on their involvement in STEM education. Education, business and community leaders from around the state will tune in to the ceremony and join Boeing, FAME Inc. and Tallo in recognizing these students’ talents and drive for success.