Gov. John Carney issued on April 6 the 10th modification to his state of emergency declaration, banning all short-term rental units, including vacation home rentals, hotels, motels and condo rentals, to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Commercial lodging in Delaware will remain closed through May 15, or until the public health threat is eliminated. The order exempts certain Delawareans and essential workers who may need access to short-term rental units. That list of exemptions includes caretakers with family members nearby, health care providers, journalists and Delawareans with public housing vouchers.

Victims of domestic violence who need alternative shelter also are exempted.

The order places additional restrictions on businesses, banning door-to-door solicitation and closing pawn shops, video game stores and other electronics retailers.

Read the full text of Carney’s 10th modification at: bit.ly/3bSMqrq.

Carney’s updated order takes effect at 8 p.m. April 7.

“All of Delaware’s restrictions are intended to prevent a surge in cases, preserve our hospital capacity, and save lives,” said Carney. “This is not the time for a vacation or tax-free shopping in Delaware. Delawareans also should not go out in public unnecessarily. Stay safe. Stay home. Protect your neighbors. We’ll get through this — but it’s going to take all of us.”

Carney’s emergency order, including its modifications, have the force and effect of law. Failure to comply constitutes a criminal offense. State and local law enforcement agencies are authorized to enforce the provisions of the state of emergency.

Delaware employers with questions about how they may be impacted can email covid19FAQ@delaware.gov, or call 577-8477 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Emails are encouraged due to potentially high call volume.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 211, or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Questions can also be submitted by email at dphcall@delaware.gov. DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.