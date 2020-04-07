The city of Rehoboth Beach is postponing the annual spring bulk pickup, originally set for April 27 to May 1, south side, and May 4-8, north side.

A decision to reschedule will be made at a later date.

The city of Rehoboth Beach’s number one priority is the safety of employees, customers and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regular curbside collection of garbage, recycling materials and yard waste will continue on schedule.

For a collection calendar and more, visit cityofrehoboth.com/residents/trash-recycling or call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.