TJ Redefer was 58.

Dewey Beach Mayor John "TJ" Redefer has died.

Redefer passed away April 7 after a short battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie, and children.

"With his daughter married on election day this past September, and his son Jack now running the family business and engaged to be married, TJ is out of pain and will continue to smile down on his family as that has always been first and foremost to him," said a Dewey Business Partnership press release.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral will be a private, family affair. A public memorial service will be held at a future date.