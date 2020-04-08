Unoccupied home burns

An unoccupied house in Georgetown caught fire Wednesday.

Around 10:30 a.m. on April 8, the Millsboro Fire Company responded to the 22000 block of Simpler Branch Road and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated and concluded that the fire was accidental, caused by an adjacent controlled burn that spread to the structure.

Damages are estimated at $40,000.

A Georgetown firefighter was transported to Beebe Hospital from the scene for evaluation after being struck by falling debris. He is in stable condition.