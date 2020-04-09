The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Butler Avenue, between North Old State Road and Front Street in Lincoln, from 5 a.m. April 18 until 11:59 p.m. April 20, for Delmarva Central Railroad resurfacing and performing general maintenance of their railroad crossing.

Eastbound detour route is Butler Avenue onto North Old State Road to Johnson Road to Front Street and return to Butler Avenue. Westbound detour route is Butler Avenue to Front Street onto Johnson Road to North Old State Road and back to Butler Avenue. Detour signage will be posted.