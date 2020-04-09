Cat & Mouse Press, an independent publisher based in Lewes, announced that its publications received seven awards in the 2020 Delaware Press Association Communication Contest.

The annual contest, open to all professional communicators in Delaware and nearby out-of-state communities, encourages and rewards excellence in communication. Entries are judged by out-of-state communications professionals to ensure impartiality. The first-place entries will now be eligible for national-level honors through the National Federation of Press Women. Cat & Mouse Press is known for its beach reads, which feature stories set in the Delmarva region, particularly Rehoboth Beach.

“Beach Pulp,” a collection of stories modeled after the “Amazing Stories” tales of the 1940s and ’50s, won first-place awards for book design and collection of short stories by multiple authors and received a second place for book editing. The book includes tales of creatures, specters, superheroes and detectives set in Rehoboth, Bethany Beach, Cape May, Lewes, Ocean City and other nearby beach towns. The book was edited by Nancy Sakaduski, with J. Patrick Conlon serving as associate editor. The cover was illustrated by Joe Palumbo.

“More Sandy Shorts,” a collection of beach reads by Nancy Powichroski Sherman, received a first-place award for collection of short stories by a single author. Sherman also received a second-place award for her story “Red Flags, Wrong Star, and a Wagon with a Broken Wheel,” which was published in Cat & Mouse Press’ “Beach Dreams.” Sherman’s stories portray beach life in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Cape May and Chincoteague.

“I am thrilled the Delaware Press Association chose my new collection of short stories, ‘More Sandy Shorts,’ to be honored with a first-place award,” said Sherman. “Receiving such an accolade from these professional writers is especially appreciated as it reassures us local writers.”

“Beach Dreams,” the anthology containing winners of the 2019 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest, received a second-place award for collection of short stories by multiple authors and a third-place award for book editing. Stories in the book include a young man’s dream to own a jazz club, a young woman’s memories of making pysanky with her grandmother, the story of a World War II soldier and the haunting of a miserly man by the ghost of Bob Marley.

“We are thrilled to see our publications continue to win awards,” said Sakaduski. “We do our best to publish entertaining and engaging local beach stories that delight area residents and visitors.”

Books are available through local bookstores or can be ordered at catandmousepress.com.