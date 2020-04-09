In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to stay connected with their users, the Lewes Public Library’s adult program coordinator, Rebecca Lowe, has begun offering various programs, workshops and classes online.

From financial literacy sessions to foreign language conversation groups to book clubs to discussion groups, the library has moved most of its scheduled programming online.

“During this time of social distancing, it’s important for all of us to stay connected,” said Library Director Lea Rosell. “Library staff worried about the impact of social isolation on the people we serve, especially our older library users. There is so much content online that people can read or watch, that we wanted to give them the opportunity to interact with one another.”

Working with the Delaware Division of Libraries, all public libraries in the state have moved to one calendar of virtual events, available at the lib.de.us and as well as Lewes Public Library’s website, lewes.lib.de.us.

In addition, the library set up a page on its website listing all of the virtual programs being offered. For security purposes, those attending a virtual program must register to receive further details.

Along with these real-time events, families with young children can visit the library’s YouTube channel — at bit.ly/2USdgdH— for stories and activities led by “Ms. Jen,” Lewes Public Library’s children’s librarian, who has curated reading and activity lists for the whole family.

eBook and eAudiobook lending platform OverDrive is still available to anyone who has a Delaware Library Card. Funding from New Castle County and the Delaware Division of Libraries made possible a new digital lending service, hoopla. Those looking for a recommendation on what to read can check out the custom book lists of eBooks and eAudiobooks available in Overdrive and hoopla, curated by Assistant Director Kristen Gramer.

Those without a library card can get one online through the Delaware Division of Libraries website, libraries.delaware.gov.

For more, visit lewes.lib.de.us.