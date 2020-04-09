Kirstyn McNamara, of Milton, is one of nearly 200 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the Winter 2019-2020 sports season at Lebanon Valley College.

McNamara, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science at The Valley.

McNamara was a member of the women's track and field team. At the 2019-20 MAC Championships, several Dutchmen earned top spots and medals. Overall, LVC racked up 13 medals at the two-day championships, led by Keri Jones' gold in the 3,000-meter run, and Owen Buhr's silver medals in the 60-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles.