27-year-old Erica Davis arrested

A Georgetown woman was arrested following a domestic incident at Dunbarton Oaks Apartments.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, when the Georgetown Police Department responded to Dunbarton Oaks for a domestic-related complaint. A 37-year-old victim advised that 27-year-old Erica Davis had assaulted her. When officers made contact with Davis, according to police, she threw an alcoholic beverage which struck an officer on the leg. Davis again attempted to assault the victim, at which time she was taken into

Davis was charged with second-degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, terroristic threatening, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer and criminal trespassing. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $23,100 secured bond.