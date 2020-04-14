The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, which intends to open in fall 2022 as a free, public charter high school focused on service learning in Sussex County, encourages stuck-at-home residents to stay connected and help continue its mission with its webinar series, beginning at 6 p.m. April 14 and continuing at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 12, at basseinc.org under “BASSE Webinar Series.”

Upcoming webinars include “Context Matters: Understanding the Story of The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence,” April 14; “Culture Matters: Understanding the Value of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence,” April 21; “Collaboration Matters: Understanding The Bryan Allen Stevenson School Model and the Partners That Support It,” April 28; “Community Matters: Understanding the Role of The Bryan Allen Stevenson School in Sussex County,” May 5; and “Commitment Matters: Understanding how Community Engagement is Vital to The Bryan Allen Stevenson School's Success,” May 12.

BASSE is named in honor of Bryan Stevenson, a social justice activist and lawyer from Milton. Stevenson is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, a professor of law at the New York University School of Law, and the author of “Just Mercy,” the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller and autobiographical film.

BASSE, inspired by the story and work of Stevenson, is committed to creating opportunities for students to learn through a community-focused service-learning lens and rigorous academic curriculum

“BASSE will partner with nonprofit organizations, hospitals, doctors’ offices and other entities that will allow students to have real, hands-on work experience,” said Alonna Berry, BASSE's founder and board chair. “That work and service experience will bring students knowledge of their community needs and challenges, helping them to hopefully innovate in those spaces. Combined with a rigorous academic curriculum, BASSE will offer students a unique chance to explore, achieve and create impact at school and in their community.”

For registration and more, visit basseinc.org.