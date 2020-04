County Bank’s Rehoboth Beach branch recently donated $1,000 to the food pantry at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.

The pantry is administered by Good Samaritans.

For more on Epworth UMC, call 227-7743 or visit eumcrb.org.

For more on County Bank, visit countybankdel.com.