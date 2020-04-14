The NASCAR driver won Dover's last race.

The last driver to win a race at the Monster Mile, Kyle Larson, has been fired from his racing team today for using the "N-word" during an iRacing event that streamed live Sunday.

Chip Ganassi Racing initially announced a suspension without pay for Larson on Monday, before deciding to cut ties with the driver, who’s been with the team since 2013, according to NASCAR.com.

That Monday announcement was quickly followed by Larson’s indefinite suspension from NASCAR.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” according to the organization’s statement on NASCAR.com.

“As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”

Larson apologized Monday on social media for the racial slur.

“Hey, I just want to say I’m sorry. Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said. There’s no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say,” Larson said. “I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African-American community.

“I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that,” Larson said. “But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am, and I hope everybody is staying safe during these crazy times. Thank you.”

iRacing is the leader in simulators for racing video games. The company organizes, hosts and officiates online racing on virtual tracks all around the world, according to iRacing.com.

Due to COVID-19, NASCAR drivers have been participating in iRacing events that have been streamed live.

Larson, 27, made history winning the Monster Mile’s 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in October during the track’s 50th anniversary season. That race was the last to be held at the Dover track.

The next races at the Monster Mile were originally slated to be a triple-header for May 1-3, but those were canceled because of the coronavirus. Now the next NASCAR races scheduled in Dover are for Aug. 21-23.

Larson has earned six victories, 56 top fives, 101 top 10s and eight Busch Pole Awards in his NASCAR Cup Series career. All but four of his 223 Cup Series starts have come in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.