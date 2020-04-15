"Economic Impact Payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers," says IRS

No action is needed by those who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.

IRS payment website: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments

Eligibility and General Information

See https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center

Who is eligible?

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number if they had adjusted gross income of:

$75,000 for individuals $112,500 for head of household filers and $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns

or reduced payment for an AGI between:

$75,000-$99,000 single or married filing separately $112,500-$136,500 head of household $150,000-$198,000 married filing jointly

The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the specific adjusted gross income.

Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans' benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment.

This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.

Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.



