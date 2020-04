The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of its May 1 shredding day event at WSFS Bank, due to the current coronavirus restrictions in place.

There is no alternative event date at this time.

Other cancelled chamber events include April 18 Merchants’ Attic Indoor Garage Sale; the May 15-17 Spring Sidewalk Sale; and the May 30 Beach Goes Red, White & Blue.

For more, visit beach-fun.com or call 227-6446.