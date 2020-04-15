Construction is slated to begin in May

Delmarva Veteran Builders announced today it’s been hired to construct a new 20,000 square foot building for the United States Postal Service in Dover.

The project is set to break ground May 1 and be completed by the summer of 2021.

The existing Dover post office has been located on Lookerman Street since the early 1960s and has outgrown the current space. The city of Dover chose the former Chesapeake Utilities complex at 350 South Queen Street for its new location, according to a press release from Delmarva Veteran Builders.

The project consists of demolishing nine existing structures, along with their utilities, full site demolition and the construction of the new building encompassing the entire city block.

“It is a great honor to be a part of the redevelopment of this project and the City of Dover,” said Chris Eccleston, founder and president of Delmarva Veteran Builders. “The country, more than ever, relies on the supply chain and the ability for companies and individuals to deliver critical supplies to the end user. We are grateful we can partner with the USPS and all of its employees to help build something that continues to be relevant to our daily lives.”

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said he’s excited this project is going to happen.

"The new postal facility on the western edge of the downtown development district will have ample parking and create new business opportunities. We are very happy that the USPS has decided to keep the facility in the heart of the City," Christiansen said.

For more information, visit delmarvaveteranbuilders.com.